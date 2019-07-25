Getting hot, with a few storms

Weather

Good Thursday morning folks. We’re waking up to yet another very nice start to the day, leading to another warm July afternoon. We’ll reach the low 80s by 12 pm and then heat up to the low 90s between 4 and 5 pm under a partly cloudy sky. The wind will get a bit more breezy, coming in from the south. The chance for rain will stay very low for all but our far northwestern counties, as a few storms come in from the mountains, but won’t last too long in the Panhandles.

Temperatures will reach the 90s again for Friday, with winds about as strong as today, and the weekend keeps us on a slow warming trend. By Sunday night, a disturbance will move toward the High Plains from Colorado and New Mexico to allow for more widespread thunderstorms that continue into Monday morning. Next week will start out with highs back down to the 80s.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

