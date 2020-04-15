Getting back close to seasonal weather

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out just as cold as the last few mornings but the weather improves dramatically today, with sunshine returning and temperatures rising to the 60s. The wind cranks up by noon, to the 15 to 25 mph range.



Tomorrow continues this trend, with a sunny sky and highs in the 70s but that night, the next cold front blows through.



We’ll wake up Friday morning to blustery winds and wind chills in the teens and 20s and there is a slim chance for some light rain or light snow but this won’t last long. Friday afternoon, we’ll look to heat up to the 50s and low 60s.



Saturday really brings more springtime weather, with the 70s and a few afternoon storms.



Have a great Wednesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin