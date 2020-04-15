Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out just as cold as the last few mornings but the weather improves dramatically today, with sunshine returning and temperatures rising to the 60s. The wind cranks up by noon, to the 15 to 25 mph range.
Tomorrow continues this trend, with a sunny sky and highs in the 70s but that night, the next cold front blows through.
We’ll wake up Friday morning to blustery winds and wind chills in the teens and 20s and there is a slim chance for some light rain or light snow but this won’t last long. Friday afternoon, we’ll look to heat up to the 50s and low 60s.
Saturday really brings more springtime weather, with the 70s and a few afternoon storms.
Have a great Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Getting back close to seasonal weather
Amarillo30°F Clear Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dumas27°F Clear Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Hereford30°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Dalhart28°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Perryton28°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Pampa32°F Clear Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out just as cold as the last few mornings but the weather improves dramatically today, with sunshine returning and temperatures rising to the 60s. The wind cranks up by noon, to the 15 to 25 mph range.