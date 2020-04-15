Getting back close to seasonal weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

30°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dumas

27°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Hereford

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Dalhart

28°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Perryton

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Pampa

32°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Hello friends and good Wednesday morning. We’re starting out just as cold as the last few mornings but the weather improves dramatically today, with sunshine returning and temperatures rising to the 60s. The wind cranks up by noon, to the 15 to 25 mph range.

Tomorrow continues this trend, with a sunny sky and highs in the 70s but that night, the next cold front blows through.

We’ll wake up Friday morning to blustery winds and wind chills in the teens and 20s and there is a slim chance for some light rain or light snow but this won’t last long. Friday afternoon, we’ll look to heat up to the 50s and low 60s.

Saturday really brings more springtime weather, with the 70s and a few afternoon storms.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss