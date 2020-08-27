Getting a bit hotter before thunderstorms return

Hello folks and good Thursday morning. Our dry week is ongoing with slightly higher temperatures coming this afternoon. We’ll heat up from the 60s and 70s to daytime highs in the upper 90s with a few more 100s out there. The sky remains hazy with a few clouds today.



The bad news is that tomorrow will be even hotter, with more spots reaching triple-digits; the good news is that thunderstorms are possible. We’ll look for evening cells to come in from New Mexico and affect mainly the northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle, with marginal chances for severe hail and wind.



We get to cool down to the low 90s on Saturday with winds from the north and see a few more storms in the latter part of the day. Sunday brings back the heat but then it gets less intense next week as our rain chances drop off.



Meteorologist Chris Martin