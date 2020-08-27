Hello folks and good Thursday morning. Our dry week is ongoing with slightly higher temperatures coming this afternoon. We’ll heat up from the 60s and 70s to daytime highs in the upper 90s with a few more 100s out there. The sky remains hazy with a few clouds today.
The bad news is that tomorrow will be even hotter, with more spots reaching triple-digits; the good news is that thunderstorms are possible. We’ll look for evening cells to come in from New Mexico and affect mainly the northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle, with marginal chances for severe hail and wind.
We get to cool down to the low 90s on Saturday with winds from the north and see a few more storms in the latter part of the day. Sunday brings back the heat but then it gets less intense next week as our rain chances drop off.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Getting a bit hotter before thunderstorms return
Amarillo67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton68°F Clear Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
