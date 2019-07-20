From sweltering heat to pretty nice

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair / Windy

Amarillo

100°F Fair / Windy Feels like 99°
Wind
23 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
71°F Mostly Clear
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Dumas

102°F Fair / Windy Feels like 99°
Wind
21 mph SSE
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

103°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

106°F Fair Feels like 102°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Perryton

100°F Fair / Windy Feels like 98°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
71°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
22 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair / Windy

Pampa

99°F Fair / Windy Feels like 98°
Wind
24 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy/Wind
73°F Partly Cloudy/Wind
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello folks and good Saturday evening to you. Most of us are about to say goodbye to the 100-degree heat thanks to the next cold front that will move in late tonight. A few storms will accompany that front, from northeastern New Mexico to the northern Texas Panhandle and areas to the north. Gusty winds and occasional heavy downpours could be seen.

Tomorrow morning, a few showers will be on the way out, and we’ll cool off to the 60s and 70s, but the afternoon will be much cooler than today has been. Temperatures top out in the 80s and 90s, with only a few spots around Wellington and Childress still hitting triple-digits. Again, we’ll see thunderstorms move in tomorrow evening and continue overnight.

From Monday on, we’ll only see highs in the much nicer 80s and low 90s, a trend that continues all next week, though the chance for rain falls off.

Have a wonderful night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss