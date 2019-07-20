From sweltering heat to pretty nice

Hello folks and good Saturday evening to you. Most of us are about to say goodbye to the 100-degree heat thanks to the next cold front that will move in late tonight. A few storms will accompany that front, from northeastern New Mexico to the northern Texas Panhandle and areas to the north. Gusty winds and occasional heavy downpours could be seen.



Tomorrow morning, a few showers will be on the way out, and we’ll cool off to the 60s and 70s, but the afternoon will be much cooler than today has been. Temperatures top out in the 80s and 90s, with only a few spots around Wellington and Childress still hitting triple-digits. Again, we’ll see thunderstorms move in tomorrow evening and continue overnight.



From Monday on, we’ll only see highs in the much nicer 80s and low 90s, a trend that continues all next week, though the chance for rain falls off.



Have a wonderful night!



Meteorologist Chris Martin