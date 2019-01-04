From Snow and Arctic Chill to Unseasonably Warm Weekend Weather...

AMARILLO, TX - Hello Everyone.

Pleasant weather is on tap for this afternoon with sunshine, light winds, and highs ranging from the upper 50’s to the mid 60’s. The exception will be across our eastern counties where heavy snow fell yesterday. In these areas, due to the melting snow, temperatures will trade off between the 40’s and low 50’s. Tomorrow and Sunday look to be even warmer than today, with a beautiful blend of upper 60’s and low 70’s. The only negative to Sunday’s weather will be breezy conditions and increasing clouds. A few rain showers might briefly push across the Panhandles on Sunday night, followed by windy and mild weather Monday, with highs back in the 60’s. Lastly, a mix of 50’s and 60’s look to return for Tuesday through the end of the week.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris