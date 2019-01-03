From Potential Snowfall to Much Warmer Weather...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Thursday Evening.

Pleasant weather is on tap for tomorrow with sunshine, light winds, and highs ranging from the upper 50’s to the mid 60’s. The exception will be across our eastern counties where heavy snow fell today. In these areas, due to the melting snow, temperatures will trade off between the 40’s and low 50’s. Saturday and Sunday look to be even warmer than today, with a beautiful blend of upper 60’s and low 70’s. The only negative to Sunday’s weather will be breezy conditions and increasing clouds. A few rain showers might briefly push across the Panhandles on Sunday night, followed by windy and cooler weather Monday, with highs back in the 50’s. Lastly, a mix of 50’s and low 60’s look to return for Wednesday through the end of the week.

Stay safe and warm everyone! If you encounter wintry conditions while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris