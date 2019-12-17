Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s pretty frigid around the High Plains today. Under a clear sky, we’ve cooled off to lows in the teens with single-digit wind chills. Bundle up before heading out. The rest of the day will be calm and sunny as temperatures reach 32 degrees about 11 am, and we’ll top out in the 40s so you’ll want the extra layer.
Wednesday brings temperatures back above December averages as we are treated to sunny skies again.
The wind gets much stronger for Thursday with increasing cloud cover but we won’t be much cooler. Friday going into the weekend, the more comfortable 60s and 70s come around.
Have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Frigid and frosty before sunny and chilly
Amarillo20°F Clear Feels like 9°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas17°F Clear Feels like 5°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
19°F A clear sky. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford18°F Clear Feels like 8°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart18°F Clear Feels like 5°
- Wind
- 12 mph NW
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton18°F Clear Feels like 8°
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
19°F Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa18°F Clear Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s pretty frigid around the High Plains today. Under a clear sky, we’ve cooled off to lows in the teens with single-digit wind chills. Bundle up before heading out. The rest of the day will be calm and sunny as temperatures reach 32 degrees about 11 am, and we’ll top out in the 40s so you’ll want the extra layer.