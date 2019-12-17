Frigid and frosty before sunny and chilly

Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s pretty frigid around the High Plains today. Under a clear sky, we’ve cooled off to lows in the teens with single-digit wind chills. Bundle up before heading out. The rest of the day will be calm and sunny as temperatures reach 32 degrees about 11 am, and we’ll top out in the 40s so you’ll want the extra layer.



Wednesday brings temperatures back above December averages as we are treated to sunny skies again.



The wind gets much stronger for Thursday with increasing cloud cover but we won’t be much cooler. Friday going into the weekend, the more comfortable 60s and 70s come around.



Have a great Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin