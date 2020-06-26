Friday Forecast: marginal risk for severe weather

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.

Good Friday morning, we have a marginal risk for severe weather over a portion of the panhandles.

We seem to be on the lower probability of seeing precipitation in Amarillo but there is still a chance, storms will struggle moving in from the west.

Temps will soar today into the mid to upper 90’s and breezy in our evening hours.

Saturday there will be storms developing towards our South/West with an outside chance of showers reaching the city, no severe weather is expected for tomorrow with temps in the mid to upper 90’s.

Sunday we will have a chance for isolated storms in the evening with highs once again in the mid to upper 90’s.

Monday we may be topping the triple digits and breezy, partly cloudy.

Tuesday topping out in the upper 90’s, partly cloudy and breezy.

Wednesday we will have a weak front moving through, temps will be in the low to mid 90’s going into Thursday as well with another slight chance for scattered storms on Thursday. Have a great weekend!