Friday Forecast: marginal risk for severe weather

Weather
Clear

Amarillo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
67°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Friday morning, we have a marginal risk for severe weather over a portion of the panhandles.

We seem to be on the lower probability of seeing precipitation in Amarillo but there is still a chance, storms will struggle moving in from the west.

Temps will soar today into the mid to upper 90’s and breezy in our evening hours.

Saturday there will be storms developing towards our South/West with an outside chance of showers reaching the city, no severe weather is expected for tomorrow with temps in the mid to upper 90’s.

Sunday we will have a chance for isolated storms in the evening with highs once again in the mid to upper 90’s.

Monday we may be topping the triple digits and breezy, partly cloudy.

Tuesday topping out in the upper 90’s, partly cloudy and breezy.

Wednesday we will have a weak front moving through, temps will be in the low to mid 90’s going into Thursday as well with another slight chance for scattered storms on Thursday. Have a great weekend!

