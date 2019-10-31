Your Halloween Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Happy Halloween Everyone!

Today is starting out clear and frigid with morning lows in the teens. Wind chills, however, make the air feel more like the scary single digits! Needless to say, bundle up in layers before venturing outside. Also, be aware of any slick spots on roadways, driveways, and sidewalks. As the day unfolds, the weather will not be frightening, but will actually improve with sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Still cool, but not cold. Calm conditions look to continue after sunset (6:53 pm), with the 40’s being commonplace through 9 pm. Just make sure that your little ghosts and goblins dress warmly, and can be seen by oncoming traffic, while they trick-or-treat.

Tomorrow, November 1, should be sunny, but breezy, with a blend of cool 50’s. Saturday will follow suit with the 50’s, while Sunday could see the 60’s. Monday looks to be a beautiful day with light winds, sunshine, and highs in the 70’s.

No rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a safe and fun Halloween everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris