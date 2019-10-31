Your Halloween Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
30°F Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A clear sky. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Happy Halloween Everyone!

Today is starting out clear and frigid with morning lows in the teens.  Wind chills, however, make the air feel more like the scary single digits!  Needless to say, bundle up in layers before venturing outside.  Also, be aware of any slick spots on roadways, driveways, and sidewalks.  As the day unfolds, the weather will not be frightening, but will actually improve with sunshine, southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.  Still cool, but not cold.  Calm conditions look to continue after sunset (6:53 pm), with the 40’s being commonplace through 9 pm.  Just make sure that your little ghosts and goblins dress warmly, and can be seen by oncoming traffic, while they trick-or-treat.

Tomorrow, November 1, should be sunny, but breezy, with a blend of cool 50’s.  Saturday will follow suit with the 50’s, while Sunday could see the 60’s.  Monday looks to be a beautiful day with light winds, sunshine, and highs in the 70’s.

No rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a safe and fun Halloween everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

