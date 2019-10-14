Workweek weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
20 mph SW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

87°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

88°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Welcome to Columbus Day!

Today will be a nice day to be outside.  This afternoon should consist of a sunny sky, southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and daytime highs in the low to mid 80’s.  Tomorrow, however, looks to turn breezy and cooler with temperatures falling back into the 60’s and low 70’s.  The 70’s will be commonplace on Wednesday, followed by a return to the low to mid 80’s for Thursday and Friday.  The 70’s look to be in place over this upcoming weekend.

No rain or snow is expected for the next 7 days.

Have a safe and fun Columbus Day everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

