Workweek weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Welcome to Columbus Day!

Today will be a nice day to be outside. This afternoon should consist of a sunny sky, southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and daytime highs in the low to mid 80’s. Tomorrow, however, looks to turn breezy and cooler with temperatures falling back into the 60’s and low 70’s. The 70’s will be commonplace on Wednesday, followed by a return to the low to mid 80’s for Thursday and Friday. The 70’s look to be in place over this upcoming weekend.

No rain or snow is expected for the next 7 days.

Have a safe and fun Columbus Day everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris