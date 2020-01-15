Wintry weather returns tomorrow

Closings and Delays
Clear

Amarillo

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

49°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Mild weather continues for today with light easterly winds, and temperatures moderating into the 50’s and low 60’s.  Tomorrow will see colder air sagging south through the combined Panhandles with a blend of upper 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s.  Moisture looks to overrun this cold air producing a combination of cold rain, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet.  Now in saying this, if the temperature profiles change, we could see more liquid precipitation as apposed to frozen, or vice versa.  Please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

This wintry mix of moisture looks to continue through midday Friday, before giving way to a clearing sky, and dry westerly winds.  The downsloping component of these winds should warm temperatures back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon.  Northerly winds will return for the weekend with the cooler 40’s and low 50’s in place. 

No rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

