Wintry weather returns tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Mild weather continues for today with light easterly winds, and temperatures moderating into the 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow will see colder air sagging south through the combined Panhandles with a blend of upper 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s. Moisture looks to overrun this cold air producing a combination of cold rain, freezing rain, and possibly some sleet. Now in saying this, if the temperature profiles change, we could see more liquid precipitation as apposed to frozen, or vice versa. Please stay tuned to updated forecasts.

This wintry mix of moisture looks to continue through midday Friday, before giving way to a clearing sky, and dry westerly winds. The downsloping component of these winds should warm temperatures back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Northerly winds will return for the weekend with the cooler 40’s and low 50’s in place.

No rain or snow is expected over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris