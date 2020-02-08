Wintry weather returns this upcoming week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Today, for most of our area, will most likely be the warmest day over the next seven. This afternoon will see sunshine, light and variable winds, and highs in the 50’s and low 60’s. For tomorrow, however, a weak cold front will sag south into the Panhandles, dropping temperatures back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Monday could continue to chill with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s, followed by the 40’s and 50’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. All in all, just typical cool to cold February weather.

Regarding precipitation…a wintry mix of rain and snow could occur on Tuesday, while scattered rain showers might be seen by midweek. Please stay tuned for updated forecasts!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris