Wintry start to our week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Sunday evening,

Very cold weather is in place with northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures hovering in the upper 20’s and 30’s. Needless to say, bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you are outside. To add to the ambiance of the frigid conditions late tonight and early tomorrow morning, could be pockets of light snow or flurries falling across our central and northern counties. Little to no accumulations are expected, but of course, if you experience wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution. As tomorrow morning unfolds, all of the frozen precipitation should move east of our area.

Temperatures for tomorrow afternoon look to stay very chilly with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. Tuesday will start out frigid with morning lows in the teens and low 20’s, followed by a return to the seasonal 40’s later in the day. The low to mid 50’s look promising on Wednesday and Thursday, while a blend of 50’s and low 60’s might return by Friday and Saturday.

No additional precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris