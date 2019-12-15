Wintry start to our week

Forecast

Overcast

Amarillo

31°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
23°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dalhart

35°F Broken Clouds Feels like 26°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
25°F Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

29°F Clear Feels like 21°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
24°F Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

33°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
24°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Sunday evening,

Very cold weather is in place with northerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures hovering in the upper 20’s and 30’s.  Needless to say, bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you are outside.  To add to the ambiance of the frigid conditions late tonight and early tomorrow morning, could be pockets of light snow or flurries falling across our central and northern counties.  Little to no accumulations are expected, but of course, if you experience wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and use extreme caution.  As tomorrow morning unfolds, all of the frozen precipitation should move east of our area.

Temperatures for tomorrow afternoon look to stay very chilly with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s.  Tuesday will start out frigid with morning lows in the teens and low 20’s, followed by a return to the seasonal 40’s later in the day.  The low to mid 50’s look promising on Wednesday and Thursday, while a blend of 50’s and low 60’s might return by Friday and Saturday.

No additional precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

