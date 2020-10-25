Wintry Mix on the way

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain this evening...changing to a wintry mix. Low 22F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
22°F Windy...with freezing rain this evening...changing to a wintry mix. Low 22F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A light mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
18°F A light mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some light rain and freezing rain this evening. Then a wintry mix of precipitation overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
23°F Some light rain and freezing rain this evening. Then a wintry mix of precipitation overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

33°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
24 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a light wintry mix this evening. Precipitation will become all snow overnight. Low 19F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
19°F Windy with a light wintry mix this evening. Precipitation will become all snow overnight. Low 19F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

34°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
20°F A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

37°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming windy and mixing with snow and sleet overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
23°F Rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming windy and mixing with snow and sleet overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NNE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sunday we will reach our highs in the morning while temps steadily drop in our afternoon hours after the next cold front moves through. A wintry mix/snow showers move into our northern counties late Sunday evening going into Monday morning where Amarillo will see a light wintry mix throughout the day with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s. That wintry mix changes over into more snow showers late Monday going into Tuesday with the best chance for accumulation will be during this period. Snow showers will change back into a wintry mix for Tuesday with a light wintry mix possible on/off throughout Tuesday going into Wednesday morning when that activity will change over into just rain showers for Wednesday mostly effecting our southern counties with a chance for rain for us as well. Thursday we’ll finally crack back into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss