Sunday we will reach our highs in the morning while temps steadily drop in our afternoon hours after the next cold front moves through. A wintry mix/snow showers move into our northern counties late Sunday evening going into Monday morning where Amarillo will see a light wintry mix throughout the day with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s. That wintry mix changes over into more snow showers late Monday going into Tuesday with the best chance for accumulation will be during this period. Snow showers will change back into a wintry mix for Tuesday with a light wintry mix possible on/off throughout Tuesday going into Wednesday morning when that activity will change over into just rain showers for Wednesday mostly effecting our southern counties with a chance for rain for us as well. Thursday we’ll finally crack back into the 50’s. Have a great weekend!
Wintry Mix on the way
Amarillo42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
22°F Windy...with freezing rain this evening...changing to a wintry mix. Low 22F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 22 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
18°F A light mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford46°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Some light rain and freezing rain this evening. Then a wintry mix of precipitation overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart33°F Overcast Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 24 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
19°F Windy with a light wintry mix this evening. Precipitation will become all snow overnight. Low 19F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton34°F Overcast Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph NNE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa37°F Overcast Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 15 mph NE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming windy and mixing with snow and sleet overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph NNE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous