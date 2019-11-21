Wintry end to our workweek

Rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Thursday afternoon,

The showers and thunderstorms from yesterday will give way to colder weather today with a chance of a rain/snow mix by tonight. This afternoon looks to be overcast and chilly with temperatures hovering in the 40’s. Rain showers and pockets of drizzle should spread from west to east across the area during the evening hours. As the 40’s chill into the 30’s and upper 20’s by tonight, the cold rain will mix with, and then switch over to snow after midnight. As of this writing, any accumulation looks to stay light with possibly 1 to 3 inches across our far northwest counties, and much less amounts elsewhere. Amarillo might see a dusting on grassy surfaces.

The weather should show signs of improvement on Friday, but staying chilly, with highs only in the 40’s. Saturday through Monday looks decent with a blend of 50’s and 60’s, followed by Tuesday, and a return to the cooler 40’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris