Wintry end to our workweek
Amarillo37°F Overcast Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dumas39°F Overcast Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Hereford40°F Overcast Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Dalhart39°F Overcast Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph NE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Perryton39°F Overcast Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Pampa40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—
Good Thursday afternoon,
The showers and thunderstorms from yesterday will give way to colder weather today with a chance of a rain/snow mix by tonight. This afternoon looks to be overcast and chilly with temperatures hovering in the 40’s. Rain showers and pockets of drizzle should spread from west to east across the area during the evening hours. As the 40’s chill into the 30’s and upper 20’s by tonight, the cold rain will mix with, and then switch over to snow after midnight. As of this writing, any accumulation looks to stay light with possibly 1 to 3 inches across our far northwest counties, and much less amounts elsewhere. Amarillo might see a dusting on grassy surfaces.
The weather should show signs of improvement on Friday, but staying chilly, with highs only in the 40’s. Saturday through Monday looks decent with a blend of 50’s and 60’s, followed by Tuesday, and a return to the cooler 40’s.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris