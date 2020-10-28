Possible heavy snow and ice

Windy. Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Windy with a mix of winter precipitation this evening changing to rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Windy. Snow, mixing with rain at times, overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Day 3 of our 3-day winter event is starting out frozen with morning lows in the 20’s and wind chills in the teens. Continue to bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you’re outside. Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns. Temperatures for this afternoon look to hover in the low to mid 30’s.

Regarding precipitation – we continue with a mixed bag of sleet, freezing rain, and bouts of snow. As the day moves forward, an upper-level low will pinwheel from southwest to northeast across the area, increasing the likelihood of heavy snow bands across our western counties, and freezing rain elsewhere. Amarillo looks to be on the cusp between the two. As the upper-level low exits the Panhandles early tomorrow morning, all precipitation should return to a cold rain before coming to an end.

Model suggested snow totals for this event. As of this writing, our west and northwest counties could receive upwards of 8 to 12 inches. The Amarillo area could see a few to several inches of snow, while our eastern counties look to receive less than 3 inches. As always, however, actual measured snowfall totals will vary from the predicted amounts.

Needless to say, roadways for many locations are very slick and hazardous. Slow way down, and allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Or if possible, avoid driving, until the weather greatly improves.

Lastly, the weather does finally improve for tomorrow through Halloween (Saturday), and Election Day (Next Tuesday). Tomorrow should see highs in the 40’s, while Friday through Sunday will warm back into the 50’s and 60’s. The low 70’s could return for early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris