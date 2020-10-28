Possible heavy snow and ice

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
30°F Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
25 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Windy. Snow, mixing with rain at times, overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
30°F A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Windy. Snow, mixing with rain at times, overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

35°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow early...windy...with rain showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
32°F Rain and snow early...windy...with rain showers late. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
23 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

39°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow early...windy...with rain showers late. Low 31F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
31°F Rain and snow early...windy...with rain showers late. Low 31F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Wind
26 mph N
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Perryton

33°F Feels like 29°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with a mix of winter precipitation this evening changing to rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
31°F Windy with a mix of winter precipitation this evening changing to rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Wind
22 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

33°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
30°F Windy. Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Wind
21 mph NNW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Day 3 of our 3-day winter event is starting out frozen with morning lows in the 20’s and wind chills in the teens.  Continue to bundle up in layers, and try to limit the amount of time that you’re outside.  Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns.  Temperatures for this afternoon look to hover in the low to mid 30’s. 

Regarding precipitation – we continue with a mixed bag of sleet, freezing rain, and bouts of snow.  As the day moves forward, an upper-level low will pinwheel from southwest to northeast across the area, increasing the likelihood of heavy snow bands across our western counties, and freezing rain elsewhere.  Amarillo looks to be on the cusp between the two.  As the upper-level low exits the Panhandles early tomorrow morning, all precipitation should return to a cold rain before coming to an end. 

Model suggested snow totals for this event.  As of this writing, our west and northwest counties could receive upwards of 8 to 12 inches.  The Amarillo area could see a few to several inches of snow, while our eastern counties look to receive less than 3 inches.  As always, however, actual measured snowfall totals will vary from the predicted amounts. 

Needless to say, roadways for many locations are very slick and hazardous.  Slow way down, and allow extra time to reach your destination safely.  Or if possible, avoid driving, until the weather greatly improves. 

Lastly, the weather does finally improve for tomorrow through Halloween (Saturday), and Election Day (Next Tuesday).  Tomorrow should see highs in the 40’s, while Friday through Sunday will warm back into the 50’s and 60’s.  The low 70’s could return for early next week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss