Improving weather into Halloween weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

35°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

The tail end of our winter storm continues track east away from the Panhandles.  As a result, a clearing sky can be expected from west to east, along with improving weather.  However, don’t let your guard down – roadway, sidewalks, and driveways will still be slick and hazardous this morning.  As the snow and ice melts away, temperatures for this afternoon should moderate into the 40’s and low 50’s.  Breezy northwest winds, however, will keep a definite chill in the air. 

Tomorrow looks to be a much calmer day with light winds, and highs in the 50’s and low 60’s.  Saturday (Halloween), will be pleasant with temperatures around 70, while Sunday (November 1), could cool back to about 60.  The low to mid 70’s look promising for Monday through Wednesday. 

Lastly, no additional rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss