Improving weather into Halloween weekend

The tail end of our winter storm continues track east away from the Panhandles. As a result, a clearing sky can be expected from west to east, along with improving weather. However, don’t let your guard down – roadway, sidewalks, and driveways will still be slick and hazardous this morning. As the snow and ice melts away, temperatures for this afternoon should moderate into the 40’s and low 50’s. Breezy northwest winds, however, will keep a definite chill in the air.

Tomorrow looks to be a much calmer day with light winds, and highs in the 50’s and low 60’s. Saturday (Halloween), will be pleasant with temperatures around 70, while Sunday (November 1), could cool back to about 60. The low to mid 70’s look promising for Monday through Wednesday.

Lastly, no additional rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris