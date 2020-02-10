Winter Storm Warning and heavy snow

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

A winter storm is headed our way for tonight and tomorrow, bringing potentially heavy snowfall to the area. As it approaches from the southwest, an overcast sky is expected for today with some pockets of rain, and freezing rain developing later this morning and early afternoon. This wintry mix should drift northeast, and out of our area. Temperatures will hover in the 30’s and low 40’s throughout today.

Snow looks to spread across the Panhandles from west to east after sunset…lasting throughout tomorrow. Bands of blowing snow could be witnessed, as northerly winds howl between 15 to 30 mph. Travel could be greatly impacted with near whiteout conditions at times. Snow totals could become significant overtime with some areas accumulating a few to several inches. Isolated higher amounts are also possible. As of this writing, our western counties, including for Amarillo, could see the more substantial totals. To add to this snowy day, will be temperatures in the 20’s and low 30’s, and wind chills in the teens. Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, for today and tomorrow!

By Wednesday, the aforementioned upper-level storm system will be departing to our east, with slowly improving conditions. Highs look to top out around 40, for both Wednesday and Thursday, as the melting process will be underway. Friday (Valentine’s Day), should be quiet with a blend of upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris