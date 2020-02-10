1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Amarillo Endospaty Center Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Tulia ISD

Winter Storm Warning and heavy snow

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Overcast

Amarillo

31°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
26°F Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

29°F Overcast Feels like 21°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
25°F Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

37°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
25°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
25°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

30°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
28°F Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

31°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
27°F Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Monday afternoon,

A winter storm is headed our way for tonight and tomorrow, bringing potentially heavy snowfall to the area.  As it approaches from the southwest, an overcast sky is expected for today with some pockets of rain, and freezing rain developing later this morning and early afternoon.  This wintry mix should drift northeast, and out of our area.  Temperatures will hover in the 30’s and low 40’s throughout today.

Snow looks to spread across the Panhandles from west to east after sunset…lasting throughout tomorrow.  Bands of blowing snow could be witnessed, as northerly winds howl between 15 to 30 mph.  Travel could be greatly impacted with near whiteout conditions at times.  Snow totals could become significant overtime with some areas accumulating a few to several inches.  Isolated higher amounts are also possible.  As of this writing, our western counties, including for Amarillo, could see the more substantial totals.  To add to this snowy day, will be temperatures in the 20’s and low 30’s, and wind chills in the teens.  Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, for today and tomorrow!

By Wednesday, the aforementioned upper-level storm system will be departing to our east, with slowly improving conditions.  Highs look to top out around 40, for both Wednesday and Thursday, as the melting process will be underway.  Friday (Valentine’s Day), should be quiet with a blend of upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss