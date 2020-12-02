Cold and Windy, Wintry Weather

Overcast

Amarillo

30°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
24 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy conditions and snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
25°F Windy conditions and snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
23 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

30°F Broken Clouds Feels like 14°
Wind
33 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Low 23F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
23°F Overcast skies and windy. Low 23F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

35°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
30 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 26F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
26°F Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 26F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
27 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

31°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
31 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
23°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

32°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
25°F Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

32°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
22 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
26°F Blustery with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Overcast and windy conditions are greeting us today as a cold front plows south across the Panhandles.  Aloft, we have a couple of disturbances moving overhead, lifting the atmosphere and producing pockets of flurries or light snow.  Low-level moisture is scant for our southwestern counties, so any amounts of snow should stay minimal.  As of this writing, Amarillo and points southwest, should receive an inch or less.  It’s a different story for our east and northeast counties where accumulations could become significant with amounts ranging from a few to several inches.  Strong north winds of 20 to 40 mph, will add to the misery with blowing and drifting snow.  Needless to say, traveling across our eastern zones will become very treacherous overtime.  Please be extremely cautious, and slow way down, if traveling in wintry weather!  Regarding temperatures, with the blustery north winds, highs today could hold steady, just above freezing, in the mid to upper 30’s.  Wind chills, however, will make the air feel much colder than 32.  Bundle up in layers, if venturing outside.

Tomorrow looks to continue unseasonably cold with partly cloudy conditions returning during the afternoon, and highs only in the 30’s.  Friday should return to sunshine with temperatures back in the 40’s, followed by the upper 50’s and low 60’s over the weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

