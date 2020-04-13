Unseasonably cold and snowy start to our week

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Hi everyone,

Coats and sweaters will be needed if venturing outside. It doesn’t feel much like April! As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will moderate only into the 30’s later today. To add to this oddity of wintry weather in April, is a chance of snow for late tonight and tomorrow. As of this writing, anywhere from a trace to a few inches could be seen. The higher amounts look to fall across our northwestern counties. Impacts should stay limited due to warm soil temperatures, but by the same token, slick areas and reduced visibilities could occur on roadways.

Any snowfall should come to an end by mid-afternoon tomorrow, but temperatures will stay chilly with a blend of 40’s, as daytime highs.

Wednesday will start out cold with lows around 32, before warming into the upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Thursday should reach the upper 60’s, while Friday and Saturday look nice with a mix of 70’s. No additional precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris