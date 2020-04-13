Unseasonably cold and snowy start to our week

Overcast

Amarillo

33°F Overcast Feels like 24°
12 mph E
43%
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
12 mph ESE
60%
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Dumas

30°F Broken Clouds Feels like 21°
9 mph ESE
77%
Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
11 mph ESE
60%
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

35°F Overcast Feels like 30°
6 mph ESE
46%
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
11 mph ESE
50%
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

31°F Overcast Feels like 22°
12 mph SSE
79%
Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
14 mph ESE
70%
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

35°F Overcast Feels like 35°
0 mph
56%
Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
9 mph ESE
60%
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

32°F Overcast Feels like 24°
10 mph NE
84%
A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.
11 mph ESE
60%
Waning Gibbous

Hi everyone,

Coats and sweaters will be needed if venturing outside.  It doesn’t feel much like April!  As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures will moderate only into the 30’s later today.  To add to this oddity of wintry weather in April, is a chance of snow for late tonight and tomorrow.  As of this writing, anywhere from a trace to a few inches could be seen.  The higher amounts look to fall across our northwestern counties.  Impacts should stay limited due to warm soil temperatures, but by the same token, slick areas and reduced visibilities could occur on roadways.

Any snowfall should come to an end by mid-afternoon tomorrow, but temperatures will stay chilly with a blend of 40’s, as daytime highs.

Wednesday will start out cold with lows around 32, before warming into the upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon.  Thursday should reach the upper 60’s, while Friday and Saturday look nice with a mix of 70’s.  No additional precipitation is expected for the remainder of the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

