Windy-weekend weather

Good Saturday morning everyone,

Today will start out mostly cloudy with lows in the 40’s. As the day unfolds, a clearing sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around 73. Tomorrow and Monday may turn very windy with dry westerly winds of 20 to 40 mph, and highs around 75. Tuesday, however, looks to become blustery and much cooler with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s. The 60’s should follow suit on Wednesday.

Precipitation, for the most part, looks to skirt around the Panhandles this weekend, and early next week. In saying this, however, a stray thunderstorm or two could pop up across our eastern counties on Sunday and Monday. Plus, our far northern counties might see a brief wintry mix of light freezing rain and snow on Monday night into Tuesday morning. The majority of our area, however, looks to stay windy and dry.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris