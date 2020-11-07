Windy-weekend weather

Clear

Amarillo

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
50°F Clear and windy. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
49°F Windy with clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear and windy. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
51°F Clear and windy. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
51°F Clear with gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
25 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday morning everyone,

Today will start out mostly cloudy with lows in the 40’s.  As the day unfolds, a clearing sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo looks to top out around 73.  Tomorrow and Monday may turn very windy with dry westerly winds of 20 to 40 mph, and highs around 75.  Tuesday, however, looks to become blustery and much cooler with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s.  The 60’s should follow suit on Wednesday.

Precipitation, for the most part, looks to skirt around the Panhandles this weekend, and early next week.  In saying this, however, a stray thunderstorm or two could pop up across our eastern counties on Sunday and Monday.  Plus, our far northern counties might see a brief wintry mix of light freezing rain and snow on Monday night into Tuesday morning.  The majority of our area, however, looks to stay windy and dry.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

