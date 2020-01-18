Windy week ahead

Good Saturday evening everyone. We return to sunny conditions after the storm system that brought us freezing rain has passed us and is now effecting the Midwest and East Coast. Temperatures for today and tomorrow will top out in the high 40’s and low 50’s. We have a fairly seasonal and cool weekend ahead of us. Lows will be in the 20’s and teens in some areas. Conditionals will remain sunny with scattered clouds at times until Tuesday when we’ll have a chance for rain late. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 50’s and lows will be in the low 30’s and high 20’s. Wednesday we will reach a warm up in the low to mid 60’s but fairly breezy at times. Thursday we will have another chance for wintry precipitation late with highs in the high 30’s and lows in the low 30’s. We will enter the weekend with seasonal weather once again with Friday being mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the high 40’s and Saturday will have highs in the mid 50’s, winds varying from the Northwest and Southwest. Have a great weekend!

