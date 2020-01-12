Windy Monday to Start the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)…

We’ll be starting off the week on Monday fairly warm in the low 60’s but also very windy so that will create an elevated Wild Fire Threat. Our Tuesday will also be unseasonably warm topping out in the mid to low 60’s for our highs, we’ll reach a cool down once we get to Wednesday dropped to the high 50’s. A cold front moves through for Thursday brings a chance of precipitation with it, our highs struggling to get out of the high 40’s. Friday we will have another unseasonably warm day for the week topping out in the low 60’s but also fairly breezy with those Southwest winds creeping in. We will enter the weekend with relatively seasonal weather, in the low 50’s for our Saturday and mid 50’s for Sunday. Our weekend will also be partly cloudy for both days, Sunday being the cloudier day of the two.

Meteorologist David Williams