Windy and cool start to Mother’s Day Weekend

Clear

Amarillo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mainly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Mainly clear. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Hello everyone,

The cold front that swept through last night is leaving us with blustery and chilly conditions this morning.  Northerly winds will howl at 15 to 30 mph, up through noon, before subsiding later today.  Temperatures starting out around 40 this morning, will warm only into the 60’s this afternoon.  Wind chills, however, will make the air feel cool.  In the end, coats and sweaters will come in handy throughout today.

Tomorrow should start out rather cold with morning lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s, followed by a return to the pleasant 70’s during the afternoon.  Sunday (Mother’s Day), will follow suit with highs in the 70’s, while Monday and Tuesday could trade off between the 60’s and low 70’s.

Additional hit or miss thunderstorms look to return for Sunday night, while widespread (non-severe), rain showers could occur on Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable Mother’s Day Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

