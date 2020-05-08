Windy and cool start to Mother’s Day Weekend

Hello everyone,

The cold front that swept through last night is leaving us with blustery and chilly conditions this morning. Northerly winds will howl at 15 to 30 mph, up through noon, before subsiding later today. Temperatures starting out around 40 this morning, will warm only into the 60’s this afternoon. Wind chills, however, will make the air feel cool. In the end, coats and sweaters will come in handy throughout today.

Tomorrow should start out rather cold with morning lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s, followed by a return to the pleasant 70’s during the afternoon. Sunday (Mother’s Day), will follow suit with highs in the 70’s, while Monday and Tuesday could trade off between the 60’s and low 70’s.

Additional hit or miss thunderstorms look to return for Sunday night, while widespread (non-severe), rain showers could occur on Monday, and possibly Tuesday.

Have a safe and enjoyable Mother’s Day Weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris