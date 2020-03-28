Windy and cool start to our weekend

Clear

Amarillo

41°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
22 mph WSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

37°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
17 mph WSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. NE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. NE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

38°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

34°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. NE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy. Low 31F. NE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

42°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
21 mph W
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

45°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
23 mph W
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

AMARILLO, TX (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will see a clearing sky with blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph, early on.  As the day unfolds, the wind speeds should diminish, and temperatures will moderate only into the upper 50’s to upper 60’s.  Jackets and sweaters will probably come in handy during the day.  Tomorrow looks nice with highs in the low 70’s, followed by windy conditions for Monday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly east of Amarillo.  The afternoon hours should see a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  Tuesday could warm back into the mid to upper 70’s, while Wednesday (April 1), will see highs in the low 80’s. 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

