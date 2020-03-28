Windy and cool start to our weekend

Mostly clear. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

AMARILLO, TX (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will see a clearing sky with blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph, early on. As the day unfolds, the wind speeds should diminish, and temperatures will moderate only into the upper 50’s to upper 60’s. Jackets and sweaters will probably come in handy during the day. Tomorrow looks nice with highs in the low 70’s, followed by windy conditions for Monday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, mainly east of Amarillo. The afternoon hours should see a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. Tuesday could warm back into the mid to upper 70’s, while Wednesday (April 1), will see highs in the low 80’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris