Isolated T’showers and nice weekend weather

Few Clouds

Amarillo

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
26 mph N
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
26 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
40°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
22 mph NNE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
31 mph N
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 40F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
40°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 40F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
29 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Perryton

63°F Broken Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
24 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
30 mph NNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Wind
32 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Friday afternoon,

Today will offer a weak cold front moving through with windy northerly winds of 15 to 35 mph, and temperatures falling back into the 60’s and low 70’s.  Also, a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm could dot the landscape.  Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden erratic gusty winds, and brief downpours.  Our eastern counties would be highest favored for any rain today.

Tomorrow looks to stay mild with highs around 70, while Sunday could trade off between the 70’s and low 80’s.  Monday through Wednesday will stay unseasonably warm with the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s.  Plus, isolated thunderstorms could be seen from time to time.

Have a safe and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

