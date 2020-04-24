Isolated T’showers and nice weekend weather

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Good Friday afternoon,

Today will offer a weak cold front moving through with windy northerly winds of 15 to 35 mph, and temperatures falling back into the 60’s and low 70’s. Also, a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm could dot the landscape. Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden erratic gusty winds, and brief downpours. Our eastern counties would be highest favored for any rain today.

Tomorrow looks to stay mild with highs around 70, while Sunday could trade off between the 70’s and low 80’s. Monday through Wednesday will stay unseasonably warm with the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s. Plus, isolated thunderstorms could be seen from time to time.

Have a safe and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris