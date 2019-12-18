Wind, warmth, and wildfire concerns

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Mainly clear. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
25°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Today promises to be sunny with southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming into the middle 50’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow may see a bit of a setback with cloud cover, blustery southwest winds, and highs around 50.  But no worries, Friday looks to moderate close to 60, while Saturday (the first day of winter), could warm into the mid to upper 60’s.  This unseasonably nice weather should continue for Sunday and Monday with highs around 70. The only negative could be elevated wildfire concerns with the expected breezy conditions for tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday.

Regarding precipitation…no rain or snow is expected through Monday, as we kickoff Christmas Week.  But as always, check back for updated forecasts, as we approach the holidays. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

