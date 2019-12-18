Wind, warmth, and wildfire concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Wednesday afternoon,

Today promises to be sunny with southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the middle 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow may see a bit of a setback with cloud cover, blustery southwest winds, and highs around 50. But no worries, Friday looks to moderate close to 60, while Saturday (the first day of winter), could warm into the mid to upper 60’s. This unseasonably nice weather should continue for Sunday and Monday with highs around 70. The only negative could be elevated wildfire concerns with the expected breezy conditions for tomorrow, Sunday, and Monday.

Regarding precipitation…no rain or snow is expected through Monday, as we kickoff Christmas Week. But as always, check back for updated forecasts, as we approach the holidays.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris