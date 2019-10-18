Wind, warmth, and cold fronts

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
40°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Breezy and unseasonably warm weather returns for a second afternoon with southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures heating back into the low to mid 80’s.  The downsloping component of this westerly wind will promote dryness, and increase the wildfire threat.  Please be cognizant of wildfire concerns throughout the weekend.  Speaking of the weekend, tomorrow should turn less breezy, with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  Sunday, however, becomes windy again with sunshine, and a blend of 70’s and low 80’s.  The cooler 60’s look to return for Monday.

Rainfall-wise, dry conditions unfortunately will continue over the next several days.  And once more, please stay alert to all wildfire concerns! 

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

