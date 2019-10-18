Wind, warmth, and cold fronts

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Breezy and unseasonably warm weather returns for a second afternoon with southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures heating back into the low to mid 80’s. The downsloping component of this westerly wind will promote dryness, and increase the wildfire threat. Please be cognizant of wildfire concerns throughout the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, tomorrow should turn less breezy, with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Sunday, however, becomes windy again with sunshine, and a blend of 70’s and low 80’s. The cooler 60’s look to return for Monday.

Rainfall-wise, dry conditions unfortunately will continue over the next several days. And once more, please stay alert to all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris