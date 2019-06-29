Weekend weather outlook

Forecast

June 29, Saturday morning forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

77°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
66°F Clear
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

77°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

76°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Pampa

80°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
65°F Clear
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-

Good Saturday morning everyone.

Good Saturday Morning.

will start out with a clear sky and low temperatures in the 60’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, soaring well into the 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will follow suit with highs around 95.  By Monday (July 1), however, a slightly cooler day is expected with a blend of low 90’s.  Tuesday should hover around 90, while Wednesday and Thursday may hold steady in the 80’s.  Of course Thursday is the Fourth of July.  Also, rain chances could return by midweek in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!  Please remember to drink plenty of water, and find some shade to stay cool.  Also, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss