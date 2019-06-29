Weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-

Good Saturday morning everyone.

will start out with a clear sky and low temperatures in the 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, soaring well into the 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will follow suit with highs around 95. By Monday (July 1), however, a slightly cooler day is expected with a blend of low 90’s. Tuesday should hover around 90, while Wednesday and Thursday may hold steady in the 80’s. Of course Thursday is the Fourth of July. Also, rain chances could return by midweek in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone! Please remember to drink plenty of water, and find some shade to stay cool. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris