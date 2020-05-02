Weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out pleasant with morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with variable winds of 5 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be on a wide range, as a weak cold front drifts into the area. Our northern counties mostly likely will warm into the comfortable 80’s, while our central and southern counties will heat back into the 90’s, and even a couple of low 100’s. Amarillo looks to top out around a hot high of 94. By the way, we will be close to another record high 95, set on this date in 2012.

A nice reprieve from the heat should be felt area-wide tomorrow, as temperatures cool back into the 80’s. Monday, however, may return to the breezy, hot 90’s, with another record high in jeopardy. Finally, as we travel into Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures should fall down into the pleasant 70’s.

Regarding precipitation – enough instability may be present for later today, giving us a slight chance of one or two high based thunderstorms across our northern counties. Any rain generated, however, will evaporate on the way to the ground. Additional chances of rain look to return from Wednesday night through Friday.

Stay safe, and enjoy the weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris