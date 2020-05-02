Weekend weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out pleasant with morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with variable winds of 5 to 25 mph.  Temperatures will be on a wide range, as a weak cold front drifts into the area.  Our northern counties mostly likely will warm into the comfortable 80’s, while our central and southern counties will heat back into the 90’s, and even a couple of low 100’s.  Amarillo looks to top out around a hot high of 94.  By the way, we will be close to another record high 95, set on this date in 2012.

A nice reprieve from the heat should be felt area-wide tomorrow, as temperatures cool back into the 80’s.  Monday, however, may return to the breezy, hot 90’s, with another record high in jeopardy.  Finally, as we travel into Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures should fall down into the pleasant 70’s.

Regarding precipitation – enough instability may be present for later today, giving us a slight chance of one or two high based thunderstorms across our northern counties.  Any rain generated, however, will evaporate on the way to the ground.  Additional chances of rain look to return from Wednesday night through Friday.

Stay safe, and enjoy the weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss