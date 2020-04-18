Weekend weather outlook

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

44°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

41°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Some passing clouds. Low 43F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

43°F Some passing clouds. Low 43F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 42F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

42°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 42F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a chilly start with morning lows in the 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into a range of upper 60’s to mid-70’s this afternoon. Also, there is a slight chance of hit or miss thundershowers across our eastern counties this morning, and across our northern counties this evening. Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden very gusty winds, and brief downpours.

Sunday afternoon looks to be pleasant with light winds and highs in the 70’s, while Monday through Wednesday should reach into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Additional showers and thunderstorms could occur on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Have a safe and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris