Weekend weather outlook

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

38°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 42F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 42F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 43F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
43°F Some passing clouds. Low 43F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

36°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 41F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. S winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. S winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
18 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a chilly start with morning lows in the 30’s and low 40’s.  As the  day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with breezy southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming into a range of upper 60’s to mid-70’s this afternoon.  Also, there is a slight chance of hit or miss thundershowers across our eastern counties this morning, and across our northern counties this evening.  Severe weather is not expected, but be aware of lightning, sudden very gusty winds, and brief downpours.

Sunday afternoon looks to be pleasant with light winds and highs in the 70’s, while Monday through Wednesday should reach into the upper 70’s and low 80’s.  Additional showers and thunderstorms could occur on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Have a safe and healthy weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

