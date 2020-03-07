Weekend Weather Outlook

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)…

Good Saturday morning,

Another day of pleasant weather is on tap with a partly sunny sky and southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 70. Unfortunately, the dry southwesterly breezes, could prompt wildfire concerns across the area. Please remain vigilant about the wildfire danger.

Tomorrow looks to continue rather windy with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. At the same time however, widely scattered rain showers will also be possible. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder might be heard, primarily across our eastern counties.

Early springtime warmth looks to continue on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine, and temperatures back in the 70’s, if not a few low 80’s for Tuesday. No additional rain is expected through midweek.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris