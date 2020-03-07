Weekend Weather Outlook

Forecast
Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

39°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

39°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

35°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

43°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Clear skies with gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)…

Good Saturday morning,

Another day of pleasant weather is on tap with a partly sunny sky and southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around 70.  Unfortunately, the dry southwesterly breezes, could prompt wildfire concerns across the area.  Please remain vigilant about the wildfire danger.

Tomorrow looks to continue rather windy with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s.  At the same time however, widely scattered rain showers will also be possible.  No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder might be heard, primarily across our eastern counties.

Early springtime warmth looks to continue on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine, and temperatures back in the 70’s, if not a few low 80’s for Tuesday.  No additional rain is expected through midweek.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss