Weekend weather outlook

Overcast

Amarillo

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Some passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dumas

39°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Generally clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Hereford

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Dalhart

41°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 21F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
21°F Mainly clear. Low 21F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Perryton

40°F Broken Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

 Good Friday afternoon,

Today and tomorrow (for most of our area), may turnout to be the two warmest days over the next seven.  This afternoon will see sunshine, light westerly winds, and highs in the low to mid 50’s.  Tomorrow could top out close to 60 with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph.  By Sunday, however, a weak cold front will sag south into the Panhandles, dropping temperatures back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s.  Monday could continue to chill with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s, followed by the 40’s and 50’s for Tuesday and Wednesday.  All in all, just typical cool to cold February weather.

Regarding precipitation…a few flurries could float across our northwest counties early this morning, followed by a few more across our northeast zones later today.  No accumulating snow is expected.  An additional light wintry mix could occur on Tuesday, while scattered rain showers might be seen by midweek.

Have a safe and warm weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

