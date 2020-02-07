Weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Friday afternoon,

Today and tomorrow (for most of our area), may turnout to be the two warmest days over the next seven. This afternoon will see sunshine, light westerly winds, and highs in the low to mid 50’s. Tomorrow could top out close to 60 with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph. By Sunday, however, a weak cold front will sag south into the Panhandles, dropping temperatures back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Monday could continue to chill with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s, followed by the 40’s and 50’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. All in all, just typical cool to cold February weather.

Regarding precipitation…a few flurries could float across our northwest counties early this morning, followed by a few more across our northeast zones later today. No accumulating snow is expected. An additional light wintry mix could occur on Tuesday, while scattered rain showers might be seen by midweek.

Have a safe and warm weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris