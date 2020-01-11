Weekend weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

18°F Clear Feels like 3°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

14°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

17°F Clear Feels like 6°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

11°F Clear Feels like -1°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

14°F Clear Feels like -2°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

15°F Clear Feels like 1°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Our winter storm is exiting into Western Oklahoma, and in its wake, brisk northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, continue to howl.  Wind chills could run from 5 below zero to 5 above, early on.  Needless to say, bundle up in layers, covering all skin, if venturing outside.  Frostbite and hypothermia are the main concerns.  Also, use extreme caution is traveling this morning.  Some roadways could be slick, snow packed, and hazardous.  As the day unfolds, plenty of sunshine will be seen, melting away snow, and thawing out temperatures into the 40’s and low 50’s.

Tomorrow will see highs in the 50’s, while Monday and Tuesday could top out in the low to mid 60’s.  Additional very cold weather could return by late in the week.

Have a safe and warm weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

