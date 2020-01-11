Weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Our winter storm is exiting into Western Oklahoma, and in its wake, brisk northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph, continue to howl. Wind chills could run from 5 below zero to 5 above, early on. Needless to say, bundle up in layers, covering all skin, if venturing outside. Frostbite and hypothermia are the main concerns. Also, use extreme caution is traveling this morning. Some roadways could be slick, snow packed, and hazardous. As the day unfolds, plenty of sunshine will be seen, melting away snow, and thawing out temperatures into the 40’s and low 50’s.

Tomorrow will see highs in the 50’s, while Monday and Tuesday could top out in the low to mid 60’s. Additional very cold weather could return by late in the week.

Have a safe and warm weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris