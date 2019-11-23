Weekend Weather Outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

A vast improvement is expected for our weather this weekend. Today will be sunny and much warmer with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures look to moderate into the mid to upper 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow and Monday should continue this trend with highs in the 60’s to around 70. Tuesday could be a setback with brisk north winds, and numbers falling into the 40’s. Wednesday looks to stay chilly with 40’s, while Thanksgiving Day may top out close to 60.

On the precipitation side of the equation, no rain or snow is expected through Monday. Tuesday might see a few flurries across our northern counties, while Wednesday may turn rainy and cold during the evening hours. The chance of rain could continue into Thanksgiving Day morning, before clearing out during the afternoon.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris