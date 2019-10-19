Weekend weather outlook

Forecast

Clear

Amarillo

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

44°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a clear and cool start with lows in the 40’s.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will be much warmer, but also windy, with highs close to 80.  The 15 to 30 mph, downsloping component of the westerly winds will cause dryness, and a wildfire threat.  Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns.  The cooler 60’s look to return on Monday.

Regarding precipitation, unfortunately, little to no rainfall is expected over the next several days.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

