Weekend weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a clear and cool start with lows in the 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 60’s and low 70’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will be much warmer, but also windy, with highs close to 80. The 15 to 30 mph, downsloping component of the westerly winds will cause dryness, and a wildfire threat. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns. The cooler 60’s look to return on Monday.

Regarding precipitation, unfortunately, little to no rainfall is expected over the next several days.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris