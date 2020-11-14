Weekend weather outlook

Clear skies. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Clear skies. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out mostly clear and chilly with lows around 40. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph. The dryness of these breezes will promote wildfire dangers this afternoon. Please stay cognizant about all wildfire concerns! Temperature wise – today should see highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Tomorrow will be sunny but cooler with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s, while Monday and Tuesday look to warm back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. The 70’s could continue on Wednesday, followed by possibly the low 80’s for Thursday.

No rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris