Weekend weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

43°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

43°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

38°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

46°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
21 mph SW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

48°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
24 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out mostly clear and chilly with lows around 40.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph.  The dryness of these breezes will promote wildfire dangers this afternoon.  Please stay cognizant about all wildfire concerns!  Temperature wise – today should see highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Tomorrow will be sunny but cooler with a mix of 50’s and low 60’s, while Monday and Tuesday look to warm back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.  The 70’s could continue on Wednesday, followed by possibly the low 80’s for Thursday.

No rain or snow is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

