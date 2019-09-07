Weekend weather outlook…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Hot weather continues for this weekend, followed by less heat over the upcoming week. This afternoon will see a mostly sunny sky with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs back in the 90’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 96. Tomorrow should be similar with a partly sunny sky and a blend of low to mid 90’s. Monday through Friday, however, look to see afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80’s.

Regarding rain chances, our far northwest counties could see isolated thunderstorms this evening, followed by a few hit or miss storms across the western 2/3rds. of the area tomorrow. Additional thunderstorms could develop area wide on Monday and Tuesday, while isolated convection may be the rule of thumb, daily, for the rest of the week. Severe weather is not expected per se, but be aware of sudden high winds, occasional pockets of small hail, lightning, and locally heavy downpours.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris