Weekend weather outlook…

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fair

Amarillo

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
68°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dumas

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
67°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Hereford

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
66°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Dalhart

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
63°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Perryton

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Cloudy
69°F Mostly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Pampa

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
69°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

Hot weather continues for this weekend, followed by less heat over the upcoming week.  This afternoon will see a mostly sunny sky with southwesterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs back in the 90’s.  Amarillo looks to top out around 96.  Tomorrow should be similar with a partly sunny sky and a blend of low to mid 90’s.  Monday through Friday, however, look to see afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80’s.

Regarding rain chances, our far northwest counties could see isolated thunderstorms this evening, followed by a few hit or miss storms across the western 2/3rds. of the area tomorrow.  Additional thunderstorms could develop area wide on Monday and Tuesday, while isolated convection may be the rule of thumb, daily, for the rest of the week.  Severe weather is not expected per se, but be aware of sudden high winds, occasional pockets of small hail, lightning, and locally heavy downpours.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss