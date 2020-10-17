Weekend weather outlook

Good Saturday morning,

This morning is starting out on a breezy and chilly note with low temperatures in 40’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, through early afternoon. Wind speeds may diminish later in the day. Temperatures will climb, reaching the mid to upper 80’s for many locations. Amarillo could top out around 86. Tomorrow looks to be a much different type of day with our third cold front of this week. Windy conditions will ensue, with temperatures falling down into a wide range of chilly 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s. The low 70’s and low 80’s could return on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday, or midweek. By the latter part of the week, however, we may see a very slight chance of wet weather. Only time will tell, and no guarantees!

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up. Please remain cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris