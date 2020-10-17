Weekend weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

49°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dumas

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Dalhart

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Perryton

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Pampa

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Good Saturday morning,

This morning is starting out on a breezy and chilly note with low temperatures in 40’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, through early afternoon.  Wind speeds may diminish later in the day.  Temperatures will climb, reaching the mid to upper 80’s for many locations.  Amarillo could top out around 86.  Tomorrow looks to be a much different type of day with our third cold front of this week.  Windy conditions will ensue, with temperatures falling down into a wide range of chilly 40’s, 50’s, and low 60’s.  The low 70’s and low 80’s could return on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Regarding precipitation – no rain is expected through Sunday, or midweek.  By the latter part of the week, however, we may see a very slight chance of wet weather.  Only time will tell, and no guarantees!  

Lastly, until substantial moisture does return, i.e., rain or even snowfall, the wildfire danger will continue to ramp up.  Please remain cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

