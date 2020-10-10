Weekend weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Saturday morning,

Parched weather and very warm temperatures will continue through the weekend; and yes, a few record highs are still in jeopardy.  Today’s weather will include sunshine, possible haze and smoke, and variable winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should warm back into the low to mid 90’s this afternoon.  Tomorrow will follow suit with dry breezes, and highs in the low 90’s, while windy and much cooler conditions are expected by the evening hours.

Speaking of tomorrow night, and also Monday (Columbus Day), a very slight chance of precipitation could occur across our northern counties, as an upper-level disturbance moves across Kansas.  Unfortunately though, little to no rain is expected, and instead, the weather will just be blustery and cool.  High temperatures on Monday may only reach into the 70’s. 

Lastly, until the weather patterns change to support enhanced moisture, i.e., rain and thunderstorms, the wildfire threat will incrementally increase for our area.  Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns! 

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss