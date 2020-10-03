Weekend weather outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Another cold front will sag south through our area today giving us blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond holding steady in the 70’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 75. Tomorrow looks to follow suit, but with much less wind, and highs in the 70’s and low 80’s. Monday an Tuesday could heat into the mid to upper 80’s, if not a few low 90’s, while the cooler 70’s and low 80’s might return by midweek.

The weak cold fronts responsible for these back and forth temperatures – will be dry. No rain is expected with the passage of these fronts. In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, this dry pattern that our area is experiencing, does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway. Plus, from time to time, the wildfire threat will come back into play. Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris