Weekend weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

50°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Good Saturday morning,

Another cold front will sag south through our area today giving us blustery north winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures will respond holding steady in the 70’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around 75.  Tomorrow looks to follow suit, but with much less wind, and highs in the 70’s and low 80’s.  Monday an Tuesday could heat into the mid to upper 80’s, if not a few low 90’s, while the cooler 70’s and low 80’s might return by midweek.

The weak cold fronts responsible for these back and forth temperatures – will be dry.  No rain is expected with the passage of these fronts.  In fact, no rain is expected for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, this dry pattern that our area is experiencing, does not bode well with the varying degrees of drought underway.  Plus, from time to time, the wildfire threat will come back into play.  Please stay very vigilant about wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss