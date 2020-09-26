Weekend weather outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F Mainly clear. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

95°F Clear Feels like 95°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

100°F Clear Feels like 100°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
7%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

97°F Clear Feels like 97°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
56°F Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
21 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
18 mph SW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

98°F Clear Feels like 98°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
61°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 61F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Saturday morning,

Today and tomorrow will continue unseasonably hot.  The upper 90’s and low 100’s will be felt today, while the 80’s should be seen tomorrow.  Amarillo will top out at a record high of 96 this afternoon, tying the old record from 1951.  Many locations across the area could see new record highs today.  Tomorrow looks to be the transition day to less hot weather with the 80’s, followed by the windy and cool 70’s on Monday.  Tuesday through Friday should continue in the 70’s, along with a few low 80’s from time to time.

Regarding precipitation – unfortunately, as of this writing, no rain is expected over the next 7 days.

Lastly, one caveat to this forecast will be the continued smoke and haze from fires out along the west coast.  The amount of solar radiation may be inhibited, causing afternoon temperatures to stay a little cooler than they otherwise would be.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss