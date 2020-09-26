Weekend weather outlook

Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Good Saturday morning,

Today and tomorrow will continue unseasonably hot. The upper 90’s and low 100’s will be felt today, while the 80’s should be seen tomorrow. Amarillo will top out at a record high of 96 this afternoon, tying the old record from 1951. Many locations across the area could see new record highs today. Tomorrow looks to be the transition day to less hot weather with the 80’s, followed by the windy and cool 70’s on Monday. Tuesday through Friday should continue in the 70’s, along with a few low 80’s from time to time.

Regarding precipitation – unfortunately, as of this writing, no rain is expected over the next 7 days.

Lastly, one caveat to this forecast will be the continued smoke and haze from fires out along the west coast. The amount of solar radiation may be inhibited, causing afternoon temperatures to stay a little cooler than they otherwise would be.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris