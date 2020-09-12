Weekend weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Perryton

56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F A clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good morning,

Today will start out clear with morning lows in the low to mid 50’s.  As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with variable winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the 80’s this afternoon.  Amarillo should top out around 86.  Tomorrow looks to be a carbon copy of today with light winds and highs in the 80’s.

Monday through Friday will continue seasonably pleasant with relatively light winds, sunshine, and highs in the 80’s.  And remembering that it is still summer, a few low 90’s may also occur from time to time.

Regarding precipitation – No showers or thunderstorms are expected over the next seven days.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

