Weekend weather outlook

Good morning,

Today will start out clear with morning lows in the low to mid 50’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with variable winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out around 86. Tomorrow looks to be a carbon copy of today with light winds and highs in the 80’s.

Monday through Friday will continue seasonably pleasant with relatively light winds, sunshine, and highs in the 80’s. And remembering that it is still summer, a few low 90’s may also occur from time to time.

Regarding precipitation – No showers or thunderstorms are expected over the next seven days.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris