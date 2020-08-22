Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Just like the previous days, north to northwesterly flow aloft could steer a few thunderstorms into the area this evening. The storms look to be widely scattered, so not many locations will see precipitation. Any storm that does form could pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. As always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.

Additional storms might occur tomorrow evening, but they will be few and far between. The chances of rain from Monday through Thursday look to be slim to none.

Regarding temperatures – today and tomorrow should see highs in the mid to upper 90’s. The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace for most of this next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris