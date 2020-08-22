Weekend Weather Outlook

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Hereford

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F A clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Saturday morning,

Just like the previous days, north to northwesterly flow aloft could steer a few thunderstorms into the area this evening.  The storms look to be widely scattered, so not many locations will see precipitation.  Any storm that does form could pulse to strong levels with sudden downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail.  As always, if a thunderstorm is near your location, seek shelter until it passes by.

Additional storms might occur tomorrow evening, but they will be few and far between.  The chances of rain from Monday through Thursday look to be slim to none.

Regarding temperatures – today and tomorrow should see highs in the mid to upper 90’s.  The mid to upper 90’s look to be commonplace for most of this next week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss