Weekend weather outlook

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Good morning everyone,

We are waking up to a mostly clear sky with temperatures starting out in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light easterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of upper 80’s north to the 90’s central and south. A few low 100’s will also be sprinkled in here and there. Amarillo should top out close to 96. Also, another round of thunderstorms looks promising for this evening. Our western counties, and Eastern New Mexico have the highest chance of storms.

As the thunderstorms develop, a few could pulse to marginally severe levels, producing sudden strong downburst winds, increased lightning, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. All activity should fizzle out later tonight. Additional hit or miss thunderstorms look to return for tomorrow and Monday. In fact, a 20% to 30% chance of rain could be seen daily throughout this entire next week.

Temperatures for tomorrow and Monday look to be seasonal with a mix of upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris