Weekend weather outlook

Good morning everyone,

High pressure aloft looks to keep thunderstorms at a minimum for today and tomorrow. Now in saying this, stray storms might pop-up just about anywhere across our area from time to time. If you are lucky enough to have a thunderstorm near your location, be aware of sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning. Temperature-wise, seasonal July heat will continue daily with highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s for today and tomorrow, and for all of this next week.

Monday through Wednesday could become interesting, depending on where a tropical low travels, once it comes ashore (more than likely), as a tropical storm – somewhere between the Texas Coastal-bend and Northern Mexico. If the rich tropical moisture associated with the remnant low swings up this way, our chances for rain could go up markedly from Monday through midweek. Heavy downpours and areas of flooding would become the main concerns. Now, while this setup for tropical thunderstorms is plausible, it is not set in stone, and more times than not, our area is left very humid but dry, with temperatures heating up to higher values during the day. In the end, only time will tell.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris