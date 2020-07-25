Weekend weather outlook

Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dumas

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Dalhart

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Perryton

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Pampa

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good morning everyone,

High pressure aloft looks to keep thunderstorms at a minimum for today and tomorrow.  Now in saying this, stray storms might pop-up just about anywhere across our area from time to time.  If you are lucky enough to have a thunderstorm near your location, be aware of sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning.  Temperature-wise, seasonal July heat will continue daily with highs ranging from the upper 80’s to the mid 90’s for today and tomorrow, and for all of this next week. 

Monday through Wednesday could become interesting, depending on where a tropical low travels, once it comes ashore (more than likely), as a tropical storm – somewhere between the Texas Coastal-bend and Northern Mexico.  If the rich tropical moisture associated with the remnant low swings up this way, our chances for rain could go up markedly from Monday through midweek.  Heavy downpours and areas of flooding would become the main concerns.  Now, while this setup for tropical thunderstorms is plausible, it is not set in stone, and more times than not, our area is left very humid but dry, with temperatures heating up to higher values during the day.  In the end, only time will tell.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

