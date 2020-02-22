Weekend warmth, plus possible rain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a chilly start with lows around 30. As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with light westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming nicely into the 60’s. Tomorrow will continue mild with highs around 65. Also, scattered rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, still appear to be on track for tonight and tomorrow, as a quick moving upper-level low traverses the area. Once the low departs to our east by tomorrow afternoon, strong westerly winds of 25 to 40 mph, will commence, giving the Panhandles a very blustery day.

Monday will stay breezy but pleasant with highs close to 60, followed by windy and much cooler weather on Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Also, wintry conditions could return with a possible rain/snow mix.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris