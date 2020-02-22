Weekend warmth, plus possible rain

Clear

Amarillo

34°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

33°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Overcast. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

31°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Overcast. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday morning,

We are waking up to a chilly start with lows around 30.  As the day unfolds, a mostly cloudy sky is expected with light westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures should respond, warming nicely into the 60’s.  Tomorrow will continue mild with highs around 65.   Also, scattered rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, still appear to be on track for tonight and tomorrow, as a quick moving upper-level low traverses the area.  Once the low departs to our east by tomorrow afternoon, strong westerly winds of 25 to 40 mph, will commence, giving the Panhandles a very blustery day.

Monday will stay breezy but pleasant with highs close to 60, followed by windy and much cooler weather on Tuesday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.  Also, wintry conditions could return with a possible rain/snow mix.

Enjoy your weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

