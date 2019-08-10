Weekend heat…

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday Morning,

High pressure aloft continues to meander across the southern United States. This weekend, the center of the high will be to our southeast, putting the Panhandles under a southwesterly flow aloft. Unfortunately, this direction of the wind, puts our area under a less favorable pattern for rain, and more of a consequence for triple-digit heat. So yes, more than likely, the weather will be hot and dry for today and tomorrow. Monday may follow suit with highs around 100, while Tuesday and Wednesday should see the low to mid 90’s, and an uptick in thunderstorm chances during the evening hours.

Have a fun and safe weekend everyone! Please remember, to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, and find some shade to cool down. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris