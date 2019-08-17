Weekend heat with some thunder…

AMARILLO, Tx (KAMR/KCIT)—

Good Saturday Morning,

A mini heat wave continues for today, tomorrow, and Monday with afternoon highs around 100. A few locations could actually heat upwards of 103 to 106! Needless to say, this can be dangerous heat, if outside doing activities that require a lot of physical exertion. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, find some shade, and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Rainfall-wise, about the time it really starts to get hot, widely scattered thunderstorms will be developing. The majority of today’s activity looks to be across our east, and northern counties. Be aware of lightning, sudden strong downburst winds, pockets of small hail, and locally heavy rain. Additional storms may be possible on Tuesday.

Have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris