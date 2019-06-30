Week ahead weather outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Good Sunday evening.

Today’s hot weather with highs in the upper 90’s and low 100’s will give way to less heat, but higher humidity, for our first week of July. Tomorrow (July 1), should warm back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s, followed by a blend of upper 80’s and low 90’s daily through the upcoming weekend. Thursday (Independence Day), will see highs around 92.

Rainfall-wise, a few storms might reach our western counties this evening, followed by nightly hit or miss thunderstorms from tomorrow through the upcoming weekend. Severe weather is not expected, but stay aware of lightning, sudden strong gusty winds, and heavy downpours. On the side, pockets of small hail might be witnessed with any of the stronger updrafts.

Have a safe and fun holiday week everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris